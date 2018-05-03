Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Evansville Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Evansville man. The Vanderburgh County sheriff’s office is investigating the disappearance David Ross Sponseller.

The 78-year-old white male is 5’9″ tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He was last seen Thursday afternoon and is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information call the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office.



