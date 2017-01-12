With the cold weather, you are probably cuddling under your blankets ready to watch something new. Chances are you are watching something on Netflix. More than 50% of Americans currently use the streaming service for access to both movies and TV episodes. In recent years, people have increasingly congregated to Netflix originals, which are developed and produced exclusively for streaming.

Some of the popular Netflix original series include Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Bloodline and Orange is the New Black. The most popular Netflix original is Daredevil with 14 states and Jessica Jones comes in second with seven states.

Other Netflix originals like Bloodline and Orange is the New Black were regional favorites, but they were still far behind Marvel’s superhero streaming status.

The website CabelTV.com compiled a list of Netflix original content then analyzed state data from Google Trends in 2016.

For a complete list, visit Your State’s Favorite Netflix Original Series.

