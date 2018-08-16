Home Kentucky Statement Issued by Fordsville Fire Department Regarding Fatal House August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Fordsville Fire Department is working to clear up confusion and concern regarding a fire that claimed the lives of three Ohio County children.

According to officials say, they’ve been getting a lot of questions about the fatal fire that occurred more than a month ago. Officials say they want to update the public about the incident and the investigation that followed.

Officials say the fire at the Henry family home on Highway 54 near Fordsville on July 6th. Two adults and their three children were inside when the fire broke out. The fire began in the middle of the night and spread quickly through the home.

According to officials, the father should be considered a hero for pulling the mom and two children to safety. The father apparently dove out of a window to escape the flames before returning back in after his family.

Officials found one child dead inside the home, and the other two later passed away in the hospital. The Fordsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene that morning, but some people have been asking why they aren’t more in the investigation.

In response, officials say volunteer fire departments don’t typically handle these inquiries. Instead, the information is handed over to the Fire Marshal, and the fire department is working to figure out how it started.

Officials emphasis that they do not believe the fire is suspicious in any way.

