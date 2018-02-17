State Wrestling Recap: Union County Dominance, SIAC Strong Showing

The state wrestling finals for both Indiana and Kentucky crowned champions Saturday.

South of the border, Union County won its third straight title with 186 points in the team portion.

Several Braves made the championship match, but only Saul Ervin (138 lbs) and Matthias Ervin (195 pounds) won state titles.

On the Indiana side, two Tri-State wrestlers made the semifinals, but none took home first place.

Central’s Kiave Guerrier (182) lost to Conner Graber of Northridge 7-5 in the Final Four.

Graber went on to win the state title over previously undefeated Nathan Walton of Brownsburg, 9-8.

Mater Dei freshman Blake Boarman finished third after defeating Carson Eldred of Westfield 7-5.

Boarman lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Brayden Curtis of Yorktown, 5-0.

