State to Take Over Section 5 of I69 from Bloomington to Martinsville

The state is set to take over Section 5 of the I69 project between Bloomington and Martinsville by July 31st.

This comes after four construction delays since 2014.

Indiana state officials will terminate the public-private partnership the state has with I69 Development Partners, the company hired to design, build and maintain Section 5.

Back in 2014, I69 Development Partners bid $325 million dollars to take over the project. It was supposed to be completed in October 2016.

The 21-mile stretch is set to be finished by August 2018. Right now it’s about 60% finished.

