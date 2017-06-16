State to Take Over Section 5 of I69 from Bloomington to Martinsville
The state is set to take over Section 5 of the I69 project between Bloomington and Martinsville by July 31st.
This comes after four construction delays since 2014.
Indiana state officials will terminate the public-private partnership the state has with I69 Development Partners, the company hired to design, build and maintain Section 5.
Back in 2014, I69 Development Partners bid $325 million dollars to take over the project. It was supposed to be completed in October 2016.
The 21-mile stretch is set to be finished by August 2018. Right now it’s about 60% finished.