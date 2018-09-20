Home Kentucky State Supreme Court Hears Controversial Pension Case September 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear face off in front of the state Supreme Court over the controversial pension law.

The pension bill passed in April leading to major protests and a lawsuit. Beshear says it violates the state constitution because it was attached to an unrelated sewer bill. It was also given to lawmakers just one hour before they took a vote.

But the governor’s attorney argued lawmakers can make their own rules and they can change a bill without restarting the legislative process.

The court did not make a ruling Thursday but that is expected to happen before the next legislative session in January.

