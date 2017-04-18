Home Indiana State Superintendent Bill Heads to the Governor’s Desk April 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A bill that would change the Indiana School Superintendent from an elected position to an appointed position heads to the governor’s desk. House Bill 1005 passed the House 66-31. This legislation would change the State Superintendent of Public Instruction to the Secretary of Education.

This bill is headed to Governor Holcomb’s desk. If it becomes law, the first person would be appointed on January 10, 2025.

The nominee would need a degree with five years of experience in education, and hold a teaching, superintendent, or principal license.

Comments

comments