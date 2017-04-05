State Superintendent Bill Approved for Indiana

Senators have approved a new change for the Indiana schools chief position.

The position will now be appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb, instead of being elected by voters.

Before this approval, amendments were added, giving the Governor’s office the authority to appoint a superintendent, as well as to impose a residency and degree requirement for the position.

The modified House proposal was approved with a 28 to 20 vote.

The law goes into effect from 2021 to 25.

Comments

comments