State Sponsored High-Speed Internet Could Affect OMU

A state sponsored project to build a network of high-speed internet will likely have an impact on Owensboro Municipal Utilities in Kentucky. OMU officials say right now they are not sure about the impact from the KentuckyWired project, but they hope to play some role in it. OMU’s General Manager said the network will interconnect state offices and educational facilities and will help lower the cost of internet services to those entities. OMU is scheduled to expand its “Fiber to the Home” fiber optic network city-wide later this year.

