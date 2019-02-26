State Senators Pass Public Library Background Check Bill

State Senators Pass Public Library Background Check Bill

February 26th, 2019 Indiana

Public libraries will need to conduct criminal backgrounds checks on employees and volunteers under a new bill passed by Indiana state senators.

This comes after background checks were one of the concerns brought up about Drag Queen Story Hour in Evansville.

Co-authored by Senator Jim Tomes, Senate 64 would require public libraries to request criminal background checks on employees and volunteers who conduct a performance, presentation, or workshop for children less than 14 years of age.

The bill specifies that a public library is not required to conduct a background check on a person if the library or another library has conducted a background check within the previous year.

The bill passed Tuesday morning 38-11 and now heads to the House.

