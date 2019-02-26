State Senators Pass Public Library Background Check Bill

Public libraries will need to conduct criminal backgrounds checks on employees and volunteers under a new bill passed by Indiana state senators.

This comes after background checks were one of the concerns brought up about Drag Queen Story Hour in Evansville.

Co-authored by Senator Jim Tomes, Senate 64 would require public libraries to request criminal background checks on employees and volunteers who conduct a performance, presentation, or workshop for children less than 14 years of age.

The bill specifies that a public library is not required to conduct a background check on a person if the library or another library has conducted a background check within the previous year.

The bill passed Tuesday morning 38-11 and now heads to the House.

