Home Indiana Evansville State Senator Gives Teachers Helping Hand at Scott Elementary November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Indiana State Senator Jim Tomes is giving teachers at Scott Elementary School a helping hand. The senator joined in teaching a kindergarten class as part of the Indiana State Teacher’s Association Teacher for a Day Initiative.

Tomes says although kids might not know what a senator is, it’s a great way for him to see what goes on in classrooms first-hand. The senator also says it’s important to teach children more than just the academic side of school.

State Senator Jim Tomes said, “We’re seeing young people like this learning how to be respectful, and decent, and courteous. Those are traits that are very important to becoming an upstanding citizen, and these are the fundamental, initial steps in the education process.”

Sen. Tomes also taught a sixth grade class at Thompkins Middle School.

