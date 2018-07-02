Home Kentucky State Sale and Service Tax Increase Takes Effect July 1st July 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

With the start of July, Kentucky consumers are paying a higher sales and service tax while the income tax has fallen.

A six percent sales and service tax increase went into play July 1st for services like lawn mowing, plumbing, and car repairs.

Along with this tax increase personal and corporate taxes are reduced from six percent to five percent. This is just the first change for Kentucky taxpayers.

State Rep. Robby Mills says, “This is kind of step one in what we’re hoping to do in the state of Kentucky to move the state to more of a Tennessee, Florida, Texas type of state to where it’s more service and sales tax oriented, less income tax oriented.”

Mills says the tax foundation reported Kentucky moving from 33rd to 14th in the nation in competitiveness rating from this change.

