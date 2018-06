INDOT Maintenance crews will be closing State Road 68 from S.R. 269 to S.R. 165 near Poseyville, Indiana.

This is due to a chip and seal operation that will last an estimated to take about four to seven days.

The detour for these closures will be S.R. 165, S.R. 66, and S.R. 69.

INDOT are urging motorists to slow down and be alert for crews during these repairs.

