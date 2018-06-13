Home Indiana State Road 68 Near Haubstadt to Undergo Patch Work June 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Lane restrictions have been announced by the Indiana Department of Transportation for State Road 68 near Haubstadt.

Starting on or around Wednesday June 13th, one lane of S.R. 69 between S.R. 65 and I-69 will be closed by contractors for patching work.

During these closures, S.R. 68 will be brought down to one 12 foot lane controlled by flagging crews.

These restrictions will be in place during the work day and lifted in the evenings.

The paving and patching project is expected to be completed by mid July depending on weather conditions. INDOT urges motorists to be mindful of crews on the road.

