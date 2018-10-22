Home Indiana State Road 662 to Close For Tree Canopy Trimming October 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Some of Newburgh’s iconic tree canopy is coming down this week. Town officials have decided to remove dead trees and trim back others to make the roadway safer for drivers.

The canopy hangs over State Road 662 on the west side of town. Earlier this year officials discussed tearing it down because many of the trees are dead but decided against the idea.

The trimming work starts Wednesday morning and is expected to be finished by Thursday.

State Road 662 will be closed during the day while crews work.

