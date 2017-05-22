Home Indiana State Road 65 Set to Close near Owensville for Road Reconstruction May 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some drivers might have to find their way around road construction in Gibson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close State Road 65 near Owensville for road reconstruction.

This closure is between S.R. 64 West of Princeton up to County Road 350 South. Crews will be milling the road, and replacing and fortifying the asphalt. Work is expected to last through September.

This is the first of three phases to reconstruction the road through Owensville.

During the construction, local traffic will have access, but thru traffic will need to use the detour. The detour for this closure will be S.R. 65, S.R. 168 and U.S. 41.

Comments

comments