State Road 65 in Gibson County Beginning Roadwork on Monday

In Gibson County, Indiana Department of Transportation officials say State Road 65 will be closed Monday near Mount Olympus for a bridge replacement project.

They say 65 will be closed between County Road 400 East and Steelman Chapel Road to replace the bridge crossing Brand Ford Ditch.

Traffic is encouraged to use a detour using State Road 56-U.S. 41 and State Road 64. Officials say the bridge is scheduled to re-open by the end of June.

