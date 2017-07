Home Indiana State Road 364 to Close for Road Excavation July 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

In Pike County, a stretch of State Road 364 will be closed near Winslow for a culvert replacement.

Starting Monday, July 24th, crews will close State Road 364 from mile markers one to 42.

They’ll be excavating the road and removing both the culvert and the road materials.

No traffic will be allowed through however local traffic will be able to get to homes and businesses.

The work is expected to wrap up by the end of July.

