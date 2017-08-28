Home Indiana Evansville State Road 245 to Close for Pavement Replacing August 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A couple other road projects are taking place over the next couple of weeks across the Tri-State. INDOT crews will start work in Spencer County next week.

State Road 245 in Spencer County will close starting Tuesday, September 5th. Crews will be replacing pavement about one mile south of State Road 162 in Santa Claus to about five and half miles north of State Road 70.

That closure will be in place through October 19th. Detours will be marked in the area.

