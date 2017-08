Home Indiana State Road 165 to Close for Road Construction August 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Posey County, crews will be working on State Road 165 also starting next week. INDOT will be working on a small structure replacement on State Road 165 starting Tuesday, September 5th.

That road should reopen by Monday, September 11th. This closure will be in place for about a mile and half just north of State Road 66 on the south side of Poseyville.

