State Road 161 to Close Next Week for Pavement Overlay July 21st, 2017

A section of State Road 161 in Dubois and Warrick counties will be closed starting next week. This is so crews can overlay pavement along that stretch of road.

Starting Monday, July 24th, crews will close 161 from the east junction of State Road 68 to about three miles north of I-64.

The work should be finished by mid-September and there will be a detour in place.

