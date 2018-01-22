Home Indiana State Representative Wendy McNamara Files for Re-Election January 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

State Representative Wendy McNamara is filing for re-election. During her tenure, McNamara has advocated for education in Indiana schools by working with school administrators, teachers, and parents to put students first.

McNamara has also worked with law enforcement agencies, revamping the juvenile justice system and combating human trafficking within the state.

McNamara serves on several committees, including Courts and Criminals Code, Government and Regulatory Reform and Judiciary as the Vice Chair.

If re-elected she says she will continue to fight for issues that are important to our local communities and the state.

House District 76 covers Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

