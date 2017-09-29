State Representative Ron Bacon Seeking Re-Election

State Representative Ron Bacon (R-Chandler) is seeking re-election for House District 75. Bacon has represented parts of Spencer, Pike, and Warrick Counties since 2010.

He is the Vice Chair of the House Committee on Public Health and serves on the House Committee on Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development, the House Statutory Committee on Interstate and International Cooperation and the Medicaid Advisory Committee.

While in office, Bacon has made multiple tax-cut reforms helping make Indiana fifth in the nation and number one in the Midwest for the best place to do business.

Bacon says he will use his experience in southwest Indiana and help vet legislation that impacts all Hoosiers in a positive way.

Previously, Bacon served as the Warrick County Coroner, and was heavily involved with local organizations including the St. Mary’s Warrick Hospital Foundation, Warrick County Chamber of Commerce, Boonville Kiwanis, and Right to Life of Southwestern Indiana.

Comments

comments