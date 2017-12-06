State Representative Hatfield Announces Campaign For Re-Election

State Representative Ryan Hatfield announces he’s running for re-election. Hatfield held a 2018 campaign kickoff at Doc’s Bar and Grill.

He says he will focus on workforce development, skills young people need coming out of school and Sunday alcohol sales.

Hatfield says, “I hope that as your representative I will continue into 2018, 19 and on as somebody you feel is listening to you.”

As of right now, no one has announced they will challenge Hatfield’s seat in the 2018 election

