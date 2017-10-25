Home Indiana Evansville IN State Representative Discusses Ending Political Gerrymandering at Town Hall Meeting October 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Gerrymandering and voters’ rights were the topic of discussion at indivisible Evansville’s October Town Hall.

The organization partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union to discuss the way district lines are drawn for a political party’s advantage.

State Representative Ryan Hatfield was the guest speaker. He spoke about the importance of passing a bill in the statehouse.

The bill was proposed by Republicans and worked on by Democrats and would create a nonpartisan commission to redraw the maps every 10 years.

“We need a process that is fair and independent the people ought to pick their politicians, their politicians should no longer pick their people,” says Hatfield.

Hatfield says if you missed the Town Hall Wednesday night but would like to do something a fight against gerrymandering to call your local legislators.

