State Rep. Wendy McNamara Receives Distinguished Hoosier Award

An Evansville State Representative receives one of the highest honors for a Hoosier. State Representative Wendy McNamara received a Distinguished Hoosier Award from Vice President-elect Governor Mike Pence.

McNamara is awarded for her years of service and dedication as a public servant for Indiana. She is also being recognized for her work on the Drug Task Force, which deals with addressing the drug epidemic in the Hoosier state.

The Distinguished Hoosier award is one of the highest honors in the state.

