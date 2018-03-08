State Rep. Tom Washburne Honored For Service

Members of the House of Representatives honored retiring State Representative Tom Washburne (R-Evansville) for his service. Washburne, who has represented House District 64 for six years, was honored Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Washburne will retire when his term is up in November. During his time in the Indiana House of Representatives, he served as chair of the House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code.

He was also a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Financial Institutions Committee.

Washburne says he and his wife decided before the election in November of 2016 that this term would be his last.

During his time, Washburne examined proposals related to how the Hoosier court system operates. He was first elected in 2012.

Washburne represents Gibson County, and parts of Knox, Pike, Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

