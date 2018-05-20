State Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Posey County
One person is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a morning shooting in Mt. Vernon.
The incident happened just after 9:00 Sunday morning in the 800 block of Walnut Street. State Police say when they arrived at the scene they found 39 year old Crysal Givens with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. 48 year old Rodney Givens was taken into custody. Detectives have not said what charges Mr. Givens may be facing or what lead up to the shooting.