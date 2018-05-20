State Police Are Investigating A Shooting In Posey County

One person is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a morning shooting in Mt. Vernon.

The incident happened just after 9:00 Sunday morning in the 800 block of Walnut Street. State Police say when they arrived at the scene they found 39 year old Crysal Givens with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries. 48 year old Rodney Givens was taken into custody. Detectives have not said what charges Mr. Givens may be facing or what lead up to the shooting.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments