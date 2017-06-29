Home Indiana Evansville State Police Accused of Insurance Fraud Appears in Court June 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana State Police employee appears in court after being accused of insurance fraud.

Lucas Zeien of Evansville was arrested earlier this month after a nearly four-month-long investigation.

State police say an anonymous tip about Zeien divorcing his ex-wife set the investigation in motion.

Zeien allegedly didn’t report the change of marital status and update the dependents on his state health insurance.

That meant that his ex-wife and two kids from a previous marriage stayed on the insurance.

Zeien is now on administrative leave without pay.

ISP will also conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

