State Park Sunday

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Tourism Development (IOTD) are celebrating Visit Indiana Week in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week on May 6 through May 12, 2018. “Each day of the week will feature a different promotion to get Hoosiers and visitors out on our roadways and into your communities,” said Crouch. “I have travelled north and south, east and west in our great state and can tell you that we have some truly wonderful experiences out there.” More than 200 attractions and properties will be offering discounts and promotions for travelers.

“This is an example of Hoosier Hospitality at its finest,” said Mark Newman, IOTD’s executive director. “Our partners across the state have stepped up to make this an extraordinary Visit Indiana Week showcasing much that our allied travel, tourism and hospitality industry has to offer.”

State Parks Sunday kicks off Visit Indiana Week with free admission to 51 Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties. Areas offering free admission include all State Parks, State Forest Recreation Areas and State ORV Riding Areas owned and managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. They offer a combined 7,700 campsites, more than 150 cabins, and over 700 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails.

Events throughout the Week

May 7 is Museum Monday with discounted or free entry at 29 museums around the state. From art to cars to the stars and much more, there are many reasons to get out and visit an Indiana museum during Visit Indiana Week.

With discounts at 36 locations, Tastings Tuesday is a great day to get out and sample local beverages. Thirty-eight Indiana wineries, breweries, cideries and meaderies will offer discounts on May 8. A fast-growing industry in the Hoosier State, Indiana establishments annually bring home national awards for their wines, brews and spirits.

Wild Wednesday features discounts at 13 animal and wilderness experiences on May 9. From zoos to sanctuaries to farms to the wilderness, Indiana is an amazing place to get an up close experience with the animals Discounts include the opportunity to visit a historic farm, touch an elephant or even cuddle a kitty.

Throwback Thursday celebrates Indiana’s historical destinations with discounts at 35 locations around the Hoosier state on May 10. Founded in 1816, Indiana’s history dates back even further than that. The Indiana Historical Society, Conner Prairie, Indiana State Historical sites and more are all providing discounts.

Bring your appetite on Foodie Friday, as 28 Indiana eateries will offer discounts on May 11 in celebration of Visit Indiana Week. From artisan marshmallows, chocolates, olive oils and sausages to fine dining, barbecue, 50s diners and even ice cream, Foodie Friday will be a culinary celebration of the Hoosier state that everyone can enjoy.

From hiking to spelunking to paddling, from baseball to bowling to hoops, Sports and Outdoor Saturday has something for everyone. Have an adventure to close out Visit Indiana Week with Sports and Outdoor Saturday, featuring 21 discounts on sporting events, history or activities on May 12.

Follow your friends, neighbors and out-of-towners on their social media adventures by using #VisitIndianaWeek.

