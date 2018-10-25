Home Kentucky State of Kentucky Releases Unemployment Data for September October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Unemployment rates fell in 90 Kentucky counties between September 2017 and September 2018, rose in 23, and stayed the same in seven counties.

This information is from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3 percent. It was followed by Campbell County, 3.1 percent; Boone, Fayette and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Kenton, Oldham and Warren counties, 3.3% each; and Allen, Calloway, Jessamine and Logan counties, 3.5% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.7 percent. It was followed by Carter County, 8.2 percent; Elliott County, 7.8 percent; Harlan County, 7.2 percent; Leslie and Owsley counties, 7.1 percent each; Clay County, 6.9 percent; Knott County, 6.7 percent; Breathitt, Jackson, Lewis and Wolfe counties, 6.6 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.3% for September 2018, and 3.6% for the nation.

