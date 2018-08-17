Home Indiana State, local leaders celebrate Boonville Bypass completion August 17th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

As Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch jumped into the front seat of an antique Model A it marked the end of one era and the beginning of another. She cruised in style as the first person to drive along the new Boonville Bypass.

It’s a project that was the stuff of legends for many years. Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt joked about hearing about the project when he was just five. Ron Bacon wanted to build a softball field in the 1970’s on land that was designated for the Boonville Bypass. But as of Friday afternoon, the road is now open to the public.

State Route 61 west of downtown Boonville has been rerouted to connect New Harmony Rd. and the intersection of State Route 62 and 261.

Construction for the project took a little over 3 years as it was marred by slowdowns and delays. But through it all, the Boonville Bypass is a hallmark example of public-private partnership.

What kick-started the project 6 years ago was a generous donation by Alcoa Warrick County Operations. The company donated 35 acres of land to the project.

From there it was gentle reminders from Boonville mayors past and present to their state lawmakers about the project. Eventually, the project was crafted and INDOT got to work.

The project is being lauded by the folks of Boonville as a downtown savior. There is heavy truck traffic through the city and this new bypass gives trucks a way to make it through Warrick County without going through the heart of Boonville.

