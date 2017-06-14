Home Indiana State and Local Investigators Seek Information about Gibson Co. Fire June 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

State and local investigators are asking for the public’s help to find who is responsible for setting a vacant house on fire in Gibson County. It happened in Oakland City on Tuesday early in the morning. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set, and they are looking for help to find who is responsible.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the fire to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

Callers could receive up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) responsible. Callers can remain anonymous.

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Oakland City Police Department are still investigating this incident.

Comments

comments