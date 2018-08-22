State Line Rivalries Bound to Build for 2018 Border Bowl

The rivalry between high school football teams on both sides of the Ohio River are bound to build.

The Border Bowl kicks off Friday at the Reitz Bowl for teams across Indiana and Kentucky.

For the first time in program history, Owensboro will play Reitz at the Bowl. Kick off is set for 5 p.m.

The Mater Dei-Apollo game will follow at 7:30 p.m. While the Wildcats have been dominant in the past, they will have to out-smart Apollo’s size and talent to win. The Eagles are led by two underclassmen, Parker Bates and Logan Weedman, who have been offered by the University of Kentucky.

Catch highlights of both Friday games on 44Blitz on CBS44 at 10:15 p.m.

On Saturday, two Border Bowl games play at Enlow Field. Daviess County plays Central at 4 p.m. And Owensboro Catholic faces Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Catch highlights and more from these games on 44News at 9 and 10 p.m.



