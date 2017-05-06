State Libertarian Party Descends On Evansville

This weekend the Tropicana is playing host to one of the fastest growing movements in the country. The Indiana State Libertarian Convention is being held at the hotel casino. Folks from across the state and nation descended on Evansville to work on electing officials and creating a party platform. This year, members are saying that they are staying true to their roots: hands-off politics. That means less rules and regulations on people and businesses.

Their was a sense of optimism amongst the 100 or so attendees. While the party only has one elected official in the State of Indiana, there is hope for more come the midterm elections in 2018. Party members believe that there is a reason that they are the fastest growing party and soon the elections should reflect that.

