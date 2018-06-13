State Finals: North Places Fourth, Hobgood Finishes in Top Ten

North Boys Golf earns a fourth place finish of a 15-team field at the state finals Wednesday. The state finals played at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

The Huskies were led by junior Stewie Hobgood, who tied for eighth overall as an individual with four-over. He shot 79 in Tuesday’s Round 1, but came back with a three-under, 69.

Castle finished 12th as a team. The Knights were led by junior Adam Bratton, who is committed to play college golf at Georgia Tech. Bratton shot back-to-back 75s to finish six-over. His individual performance earns a 15th overall finish.

Memorial finished right behind Castle in the team standings. The 13th place Tigers were led by junior Justin Drake, who also finished six-over and 15th overall.

Mater Dei’s Isaac Rohleder competed as an individual. He finished 12-over, shooting 75 in the first round.

Picture courtesy: IHSAA Champions Network

