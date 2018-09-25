State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Program Awards $25,000 to Hangers

Hangers, a clothing resource that provides clothing and hygiene for EVSC students, has received an award of $25,000.

The EVSC Foundation announced that the award comes from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.

The $25,000 grant allows Hangers to purchase additional clothing and supplies for students, helping to ensure all students have the necessary clothing and supplies to be successful in school whether they are experiencing a short-term transition, house fire, poverty, or affected by homelessness.

“At any given time, any one of us may need a helping hand and that is what Hangers does,” said Dave Schutte, director of Hangers. “State Farm and our community’s support positions us to act as a valuable resource for EVSC.”

Hangers accepts new, gently-used clothing and financial contributions. Hangers also offers volunteer opportunities and tours for organizations looking to support students. Hangers is located at the EVSC’s Academy for Innovative Studies, 2319 Stringtown Road (entrance off Wedeking Avenue) and is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. for donation drop-offs.

“This grant is truly a reflection of our great school corporation and community,” Barton said. “The outpouring support affirms that Hangers is truly making a difference in the lives of students. We would like to extend a big ‘Thank You’ to State Farm, our community and the EVSC family for their amazing support,” said Barton.

More information on Hangers and the EVSC Foundation can be found by clicking here.

