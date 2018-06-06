44News | Evansville, IN

State Farm’s Arson Dog Program in Evansville

June 6th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Each year, certain K-9 handlers and their K-9’s must pass State Farm’s Arson Dog Program to be eligible to assist in fire investigations.

The dogs are guided inside a four story building to try and find all of the planted gas droplets.

Officials with State Farm says that dogs are a key component in solving arsons.

Along with dogs abilities being checked, the handlers relationship with their K-9’s are observed, as it is best for teams to have strong bonds on and off the clock.

