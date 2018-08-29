Home Indiana Out of State Family First in Line For Trump Rally August 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

President Trump has also proven to have a tremendous effect on two ladies. Sharon Anderson and her daughter Jesse Blankenship started lining up at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rally which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Anderson lives in east Tennessee and Blankenship lives outside Atlanta. They say they’re more than Trump super fans.

This mother and daughter group drove hours to get here and are now prepared to sit for more than 24 hours just to catch a glimpse of the 45th president.

“I wanted to come to the rally and I didn’t want to have to watch it on a monitor from behind in the venue or we would have stayed at home and watched it on television so I like to be upfront and get as close as I can because I enjoy his rallies,” says Anderson.

This will be Anderson’s fifth rally and Blankenship’s first.

They say they will drive 15 hours to see the president.

Comments

comments