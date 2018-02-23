Home Kentucky State Of Emergency Declared In Webster County February 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A state of emergency is declared in Webster County. The Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry announced the state of emergency at 1:30 this afternoon due to flooding in the area.

This will allow the county to request state assistance, if needed, and possible FEMA reimbursement for road damages that may occur if a Federal Disaster is declared for the state.

This will not limit travel and does not impact businesses or residents.

Webster County Officials encourage drivers to avoid flooded roads and ask them to turn around, don’t drown.

For updates go to Webster County Emergency Management.

Photo Courtesy of The Journal Enterprise

Comments

comments