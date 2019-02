Due to heavy rains causing flooding concerns in Webster County, Judge-Executive Steve Henry has declared a state of emergency.

The announcement was made Thursday around 10:30 a.m. According to the report, there are no restrictions to the public on this state of emergency.

According to the release, this is to allow the county to receive state assistance if needed and to assist residents as needed.

44News will up update this story with more information once it becomes available.

