Home Indiana Evansville State Champion Memorial Football Joins 44Sports in Studio November 26th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana

It has been a busy weekend for the Memorial Tigers football team.

A state championship in Class 3A Friday led to a string of support from family, friends and alumni.

Despite the chaos, junior receiver Branson Combs, junior quarterback Michael Lindauer, senior lineman Drew Hart and head coach John Hurley still made time to visit 44Sports.

The Tigers shared their story of perseverance, toughness and leadership en route to the football program’s first state title.

Comments

comments