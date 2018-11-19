Home Indiana State Chamber Outlines Legislative Priorities For 2019 November 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Chamber lays out its state legislative priorities for 2019.

The primary goal is funding the Hoosier workforce. The chamber is pushing for significant investment in Indiana’s water infrastructure and prudent planning for future needs

The state chamber wants the General Assembly to add a $2 per pack tax to cigarettes in an attempt to decrease the smoking rate of Hoosiers. It is also wanting to increase the smoking age to 21.

The chamber also raised the importance of creating hate crimes legislation. The chamber wants a law recognizing bias in crimes.

The chamber is opposing the legalization of medical marijuana.

Click here for a detailed rundown of the Indiana Chamber's 2019 legislative priorities.

