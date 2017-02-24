State-bound Wood Memorial Girls Basketball Rejuvenates School’s Reputation
Last Fall, Wood Memorial’s reputation was in a negative light surrounding hazing allegations within its football program.
Previous story: Charges Filed in Wood Memorial Hazing Case
But now, the state-bound girls basketball team is shining a refreshing, brighter light on what Wood Memorial stands for as a tight-knit community.
The Trojans tip off against Union City Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.