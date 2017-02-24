State-bound Wood Memorial Girls Basketball Rejuvenates School’s Reputation

Last Fall, Wood Memorial’s reputation was in a negative light surrounding hazing allegations within its football program.

Previous story: Charges Filed in Wood Memorial Hazing Case

But now, the state-bound girls basketball team is shining a refreshing, brighter light on what Wood Memorial stands for as a tight-knit community.

The Trojans tip off against Union City Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. We will have a crew on scene for the game. Catch highlights and more on 44News at 9 and 10 Saturday.





JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments