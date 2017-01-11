Home Indiana Evansville State Board of Education Releases Grades for School Corporations January 11th, 2017 Ann Albers Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Its not just students but schools that get grades in Indiana.

Today, the State Board of Education released the letter grades for 2016 for every public school in the state.

East Gibson School Corporation – B

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp – C

Mount Vernon School Corp – A

North Posey Co Schools – A

North Spencer County Sch Corp – A

Northeast Dubois Co Sch Corp – A

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools – A

Pike County School Corp – B

South Gibson School Corporation – B

Southeast Dubois Coounty School Corp – A

South Spencer County School Corp – B

Vincennes Community School Corp – B

Washington Community Schools – C

Comments

comments