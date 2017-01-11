44News | Evansville, IN

State Board of Education Releases Grades for School Corporations

State Board of Education Releases Grades for School Corporations

January 11th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Its not just students but schools that get grades in Indiana.

Today, the State Board of Education released the letter grades for 2016 for every public school in the state.

East Gibson School Corporation  – B

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp  –  C

Mount Vernon School Corp – A

North Posey Co Schools – A

North Spencer County Sch Corp – A

Northeast Dubois Co Sch Corp – A

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools – A

Pike County School Corp – B

South Gibson School Corporation – B

Southeast Dubois Coounty School Corp – A

South Spencer County School Corp – B

Vincennes Community School Corp – B

Washington Community Schools – C

Ann Albers

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.