State-Of-The-Art Sensory Playground Coming To St. Vincent

St. Vincent Evansville plans to build a state-of-the-art, indoor therapeutic sensory playground for its young patients.

The playground for St. Vincent Center for Children is designed to help provide sensory stimulation and cognitive development for children who struggle with a variety of conditions, including Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD).

Two Evansville natives, Bill and Mary Stone, made this playground a reality with their generous donation. The playground will be named in honor of Bill’s mom, Patricia Browning Stone.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the sensory playground on Tuesday, December 19th.

