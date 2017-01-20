Home Indiana State Agencies Partner To Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Several state agencies are partnering to raise awareness of human trafficking. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers and Motor Carrier Inspectors from the Indiana State Police are teaming up with officers from neighboring states to raise awareness of human trafficking. It will be a week-long initiative beginning Monday, January 23rd through Friday, January 27th.

The ISP, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police are partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to educate drivers about the signs of human trafficking. The group also wants to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

This initiative is to help drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees recognize the signs of human trafficking.

ISP first partnered with TAT in 2016 and is working to become a state that fully implements TAT’s awareness program. Currently three states, including Michigan, have fully implemented the program.

Residents can report trafficking by calling the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733. As of October the NHTRC received 206 calls and reported 66 cases of suspected human trafficking in Indiana.

For more information, visit Truckers Against Trafficking.

