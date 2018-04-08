Startup Weekend Wraps Up In Evansville

Indiana’s biggest Startup Weekend yet, wrapped up in Evansville this Sunday. Startup Weekend is a 54 hour pitching blitz open not only to USI students but to everyone. Entrepreneurs from all over Indiana gathered on USI’s campus for this event. Budding entrepreneurs teamed up with business professionals and shared their ideas. Teams battled it out in trying and demanding rounds before choosing winners of the SWE 7.0. Mark Elliot a participant at Startup Weekend said “Small businesses are where this is going to happen. The opportunity for people to get involved on their own in small groups. To add value, thats where the possibility of economic growth can happen in america and i’m so interested in seeing people interested in entrepreneurship, and interested in taking control of their own lives and economic futures.” This is the seventh year for the competition and medals were awarded to the winners of first, second, and third place.

