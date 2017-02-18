44News | Evansville, IN

Startedup Weekend Kicks Off at USI

Startedup Weekend Kicks Off at USI

February 18th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

It’s a chance for local entrepreneurs and inventors to get their ideas off the ground.

USI is hosting Startup Weekend Evansville and it got underway Friday at the University of Southern Indiana.

The goal is to get people from the area to get together, share ideas and network, hopefully getting a project started in the meantime.

“Being able to get in front of people that might invest, or just get the information in front of people it’s just an opportunity we don’t get everyday,” said Austin Bruder, Startup Weekend participant. “For a chance for a student like me who has these ideas but can’t really get them in front of people, something like this is amazing.”

Teams will present their ideas to a panel of judges on Sunday. The top three ideas will be selected as winners.

