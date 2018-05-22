Start the Grilling Season with LongHorn Steakhouse

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and that means the return of the summer grilling season. This morning we go Inside the Community with LongHorn for some classic grilling tips.

LongHorn Steakhouse is also opening its Grill Us Hotline this Memorial Day Weekend to share its expertise and passion for grilling.

The restaurant’s certified Grill Masters will be available via phone on Monday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide expert grilling tips. Just dial 1-855-LH-GRILL.

